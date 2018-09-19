We have the first daytime syndicated series set for next fall, a one-hour talk show hosted by former American idol winner and current The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson. NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution has sold The Kelly Clarkson Show to the NBC Owned TV Station group for a fall 2019 debut.

The show is getting a prime slot on the NBC stations where It will air as the lead-in to daytime anchor Ellen. That is a time period that had been occupied by a Steve Harvey talker for seven seasons now, first Steve Harvey and currently Steve.

It is not clear what will happen to Steve, produced by IMG Original Content, which replaced the Endemol Shine North America-produced Steve Harvey starting last fall. It is being distributed by NBCU TV Distribution but I hear the company has been telling statins that it would no longer handle it. IMG could take it elsewhere, and I hear that the company has had preliminary conversations. In the new incarnation under new ownership structure, Steve, which relocated from Chicago to Los Angeles, is pretty expensive, which could make finding a new home challenging but I hear IMG intends to continue with the show.

Both fronted by veteran comedians, Harvey and Ellen’s shows have been a formidable daytime block on the NBC stations, led by flagships WNBC New York, KNBC Los Angeles, WMAQ Chicago. Both opened their new seasons with year-to-year gains for their season premieres earlier this month.

Neither Steve not Ellen are produced by NBCUnoversal, while The Kelly Clarkson Show is. It is the first first-run syndication series developed after the fall 2016 restructuring at NBCU, which saw NBC head of alternative Paul Telegdy take over the first-run syndication division. There are clear synergies — it was Telegdy and his unscripted team that recruited Clarkson for NBC’s The Voice, first as a part-time advisor on Season 13 and then as a coach since the most recent Season 14. (She also is set for cycles 15 and 16). She was a standout on The Voice, leading to a talk show pilot, which was shot this past summer.

“The incomparable Kelly Clarkson takes everything she touches to another level and we couldn’t be happier to bring her talent, humor, generosity and compassion to daytime next year,” said Telegdy, President, Alternative & Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “With Kelly’s cross-generational appeal and extraordinary ability to understand and connect with viewers, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ will have something for everyone.”

The new daytime talker starring Grammy-winner Clarkson is described as a fun, energetic show that breaks with tradition. Each episode will feature stories, celebrity guests, surprises, humor and music.

“I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations,” Clarkson said. “Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!.

Other stations from the NBC Station Group that will air The Kelly Clarkson Show include WCAU Philadelphia, KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth, KNTV San Francisco, WRC Washington DC, WTVJ Miami, KNSD San Diego and WVIT Hartford. The new show will also air in Boston on NBC-owned station WBTS. The 11 NBC owned stations cover nearly 30% of U.S. households.

“We are very excited to have Kelly Clarkson on our air next fall,” said Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Owned TV Stations. “She’s genuine, warm, fun and interacts with her fans in a meaningful way. She will be the perfect companion to ‘Ellen,’ providing an afternoon of great television.”

From Los Angeles, The Kelly Clarkson Show is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution. Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are executive producers.