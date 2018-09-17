After Alec Baldwin passed on the iconic role of Thomas Wayne in Todd Phillip’s The Joker, Narcos actor Brett Cullen is stepping into the role.

Cullen’s acting career spans 38 years with a few roles in comic-book related projects, namely he starred as Barton Blaze, father of Nicolas Cage’s Johnny Blaze in the 2007 feature adaptation of Marvel’s Ghost Rider and as a congressman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Rises. In 1981 Cullen also starred as Joe Dumming in an episode of CBS’ The Incredible Hulk. Recently, the actor starred as Arthur Crosby on Netflix’s Narcos, Cole Van Awken on Queen of the South, and Nathan Ingram on CBS’ Person of Interest.

Thomas Wayne was first introduced in Detective Comics #33 (Nov. 1939) and he is a respected physician and philanthropist in Gotham. Wayne and his wife were murdered exiting the theater before young Bruce’s eyes, and that triggered him to pursue a vigilante life. In the early comics, Wayne’s murderer is mugger/hitman Joe Chill, but starting with the first Tim Burton 1989 Batman movie, it’s the Joker who is the culprit.