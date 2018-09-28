The Intellectual Property Corporation is bolstering its creative executive team following its recent acquisition by Industrial Media. Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, CEO and President, respectively, of Industrial Media, have made a series of new executive appointments at the TV production company behind such series as the Emmy-winning Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath.

Leah Hariton and Erin Gamble will head up IPC’s Current Programming department serving respectively as EVP and SVP, while Matt Shanfield joins the company as SVP of Development. In addition, Tobey List has been tapped as VP of Current Programming, Matt Zien has been promoted to VP of Development, Hoo In Kim has joined as Director of Current Programming, Alecia Ashby is set as Director of Production, Steve Erdman has been promoted to Director of Development, Matt Horowitz has joined the company as Manager of Development, Jamie Renberg has joined the company as Coordinator of Current Programming, Patrick Murphy has been promoted to Coordinator of Development and Jeff Altrock joined as in-house Executive Producer.

Shanfield will head up the company’s slate of development projects and overall selling strategy, while Hariton and Gamble will oversee announced IPC projects including A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath currently in production on its third season; Mind Field for YouTube Premium currently in its third season; National Geographic’s 1989: The Year That Made the Modern World; a series for A&E based on the feature documentary Lost for Life; Amazon Prime’s #FreeMeek about hip hop star Meek Mills’ battle with the Philadelphia criminal justice system; This Giant Beast That is the Global Economy for Amazon Prime in partnership with filmmaker Adam McKay; Lost Gold for Travel Channel; as well as multiple soon-to-be-announced series for Netflix, Amazon and Viceland with partners including Selena Gomez, Jay-Z and Tiller Russell along with pilots and development projects across broadcast, cable and streaming outlets.

Holzman and Saidman will remain very involved in IPC’s business while also steering the day-to-day activities of its new parent company, Industrial Media. In addition to their duties as CEO and President of IPC, Holzman and Saidman will oversee Industrial’s interest in American Idol for ABC, Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance franchise, and Industrial’s partner companies Sharp Entertainment (TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé) and B-17 Entertainment (Facebook Watch’s Confetti).

“We have always relied upon the hard work and talent of our outstanding executives,” said Holzman. “As we realign our business to take advantage of the extraordinary opportunities at Industrial Media, we are thrilled to recognize the contributions of IPC’s stellar team while welcoming some of the best and brightest producers in town to our ranks.”

Added Saidman, “Erin Gamble is a home-grown superstar who will now lead our current team in partnership with Leah Hariton, an exceptionally talented executive who we had the pleasure to work with while she was at All3Media. Matt Shanfield is a phenomenal creative executive who we have tried to recruit to lead our development department for years. They are just three members of the great team we have assembled to continue the company’s goal of creating and producing the best content in the business.”

Prior to joining IPC, Hariton was SVP of Current Programming for All3Media America where she spent four years overseeing content for seven different production companies under the All3Media umbrella. Previously, Hariton spent more than a decade as a freelance showrunner and producer.

Gamble previously was a co-executive producer for Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, for which she won an Emmy and PGA Award. She has led current programming on series including Active Shooter: America Under Fire for Showtime; The Price of Duty for Oxygen; Kingpin for History Channel; Cults and Extreme Belief for A&E; and on multiple series currently in production at major cable networks and streaming services.

Shanfield joins IPC from Asylum Entertainment where he headed development, shepherding series such as To Rome For Love on Bravo; Speed is the New Black on Velocity; In Ice Cold Blood on Oxygen; American Made on Discovery; Celebrity Animal Encounters on Animal Planet; The History of Martial Arts in development with AMC; as well as upcoming projects on Science, HLN and Facebook.