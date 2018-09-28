Netflix is expanding its sci-fi/genre portfolio with three new series orders, to Neil LaBute’s The I-Land, starring Kate Bosworth, Natalie Martinez and Alex Pettyfer; October Faction, based on the IDW comics by Steve Niles, and Warrior Nun, inspired by the Manga novels.

Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of October Faction, from creator/executive producer Damian Kindler, High Park Entertainment in association with IDW Entertainment; seven episodes of The I-Land, from Nomadic Pictures Entertainment, with Bosworth also producing; and 10 episodes of Warrior Nun, from creator/executive producer Simon Barry.

Netflix

They join the recently picked up new sci-fi series The Order, Wu Assassins, Locke & Key, V Wars, and Another Life as Netflix is making in big push in the genre arena as is rival Amazon.

The I-Land marks Magic Mike star Pettyfer’s TV series debut. Bosworth previously did stints on The Art of More, Young Americans and BBC’s SS-BG. Under the Dome alumna Martinez most recently starred on ABC’s The Crossing.

Here are details about the three newly ordered series:

October Faction

Building on the IDW comic book series, October Faction follows globetrotting monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen who, after the death of Fred’s father, return to their hometown in upstate New York with their teenage children Geoff and Viv. As the family adjusts, Fred and Deloris must hide their identities as members of a secret organization, and our heroes quickly discover that their new small-town setting isn’t as idyllic as it seems.

October Faction is produced by High Park Entertainment in association with IDW Entertainment. IDW Entertainment is the worldwide distributor (excluding Canada) for the series.

Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer: Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow, Krypton)

Directors: Director X (Superfly, Mister Tachyon, Across the Line), Damian Kindler, Megan Follows (Reign, Anne of Green Gables), Mina Shum (Meditation Park, Ninth Floor) and David Frazee (Vikings, Orphan Black)

Executive Producers: James Thorpe, Steve Niles, Thomas Walden, Eric Birnberg and Steve Niles

Co-Executive Producers: George Strayton and Melissa Blake (Sleepy Hollow, Heroes)

Producers: John Calvert (X Company, Anne with an E) and Mohamad El Masri (Here and Now)

The I-Land

The I-Land is a new sci-fi action adventure series. When ten people wake up on a treacherous island with no memory of who they are or how they got there, they set off on a trek to try to get back home. They soon discover this world is not as it seems. Faced with the island’s extreme psychological and physical challenges, they must rise to their better selves — or die as their worst ones.

Kate Bosworth (The Long Road Home, Still Alice) stars as KC and serves as a producer on the series. Natalie Martinez (The Crossing, APB, Secrets and Lies, Under the Dome) will star as Chase. Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike, Endless Love) will star as Brody.

Production Company: Nomadic Pictures Entertainment

Showrunner / Director / Writer: Neil LaBute (Billy & Billie, Van Helsing)

Director: Jonathan Scarfe (Van Helsing)

Writer: Lucy Teitler (Mr. Robot)

Executive Producers: Chad Oakes (Fargo, Hell On Wheels) and Mike Frislev (Van Helsing, Wu Assassins)

Co-Executive Producer: Lucy Teitler and Jonathan Scarfe

Producers: Kate Bosworth (Nona)

Warrior Nun

Inspired by the Manga novels, Warrior Nun revolves around a 19 year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

Writer / Showrunner / Executive Producer: Simon Barry (Ghost Wars, Continuum)

Consulting Producer: Amy Berg (Counterpart, Da Vinci’s Demons)

Co-Executive Producer: Terri Hughes Burton (The 100, Eureka)

NWEPs: Stephen Hegyes (White Noise, 50 Dead Men Walking)

El Masri is repped by UTA.