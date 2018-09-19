Netflix has revealed the first trailer for The Haunting of Hill House, its upcoming original series based on Shirley Jackson’s iconic gothic horror novel that is created, directed and executive produced by Oculus and Gerald’s Game helmer Mike Flanagan. The series launches globally on the platform October 12.

The modernized plot based on Jackson’s 1959 original centers on a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows.

Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel and Victoria Pedretti star. Lulu Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Paxton Singleton, Violet McGraw and Julian Hilliard co-star.

The series, from Amblin TV and Paramount Television, is executive produced by co-showrunner Meredith Averill, Trevor Macy and Amblin’s Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank.

Check out the trailer above.