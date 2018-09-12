EXCLUSIVE: Fox 2000’s The Hate U Give has been selected as the closing night film the 22nd annual Urbanworld Film Festival, which runs from September 19-23 in New York. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion led by Ava DuVernay with director George Tillman Jr. and stars Amandla Stenberg and Algee Smith in attendance.

In addition, Steve McQueen’s Viola Davis-starring heist thriller, Widows has been added to the fest’s screening lineup, as well as the BET original film Running Out of Time, and Smallfoot, the Warner Bros animated film that features the voices of Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Danny DeVito, Gina Rodriguez, and Yara Shahidi.

The festival will also be celebrating the 30th anniversal of the John Landis-directed cult classic Coming to America with a special spotlight screening of the film Friday, September 21 and a Q&A moderated by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris with stars from the film including John Amos, Frankie Faison, and Vondie Curtis-Hall.

It was previously announced that Universal’s Night School will serve as the opening night film. Stars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish will be present at the fest along with director Malcolm D. Lee and producer Will Packer.

Others to attend are Lil Rel Howery, Boris Kodjoe, Ramon Rodriguez, Mustafa Shakir, Simone Missick, Academy Award-winning producer Donna Gigliotti, and producer Nina Yang Bongiovi.

Below is a list of previously announced screenings.

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTATIONS

Night School – Directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Presented by Universal Pictures)

Rel – Executive Produced by Lil Rel Howery & Jerrod Carmichael (Presented by 20th Century Fox)

The Sentence – Directed by Rudy Valdez (Presented by HBO)

United Skates – Directed by Dyana Winker & Tina Brown (Presented by HBO)

Little Woods – Directed by Nia DaCasta (Presented by NEON)

Tyrel – Directed by Sebastian Silva (Presented by Magnolia Pictures)

Jinn – Directed by Nijla Mu’min (Presented by Orion Classics)

YOUNG CREATORS SHOWCASE

Casey – Directed by Shanrica Evans (New York Premiere)

Kinto – Directed by Joshua Paul (New York Premiere)

Same, Old – Directed by Haya Alghanim (World Premiere)

Silvia In The Waves – Directed by Giovana Olmos (New York Premiere)

Sugar – Directed by Emiliana Ammirata (New York Premiere)

Three In Stride – Directed by Sasha Whittle (World Premiere)

Woke – Directed by Venk Potula (New York Premiere)

U.S. NARRATIVE FEATURES

1 Angry Black Man – Directed by Menelek Lumumba (New York Premiere)

Flavor of Life – Directed by Rajesh Golla (East Coast Premiere)

It’s A Party – Directed by Weldon Wong Powers (New York Premiere)

PIMP – Directed by Christine Crokos (World Premiere)

Skin In The Game – Directed by Adisa (World Premiere)

WORLD CINEMA NARRATIVE FEATURES

El Chata / The Sparring Partner (Puerto Rico) – Directed by Gustavo Ramos (U.S. Premiere)

The Burial of Kojo (Ghana) – Directed by Blitz Bazawule (World Premiere)

Three And A Half / Teen aur Aadha (India) – Directed by Dar Gai (U.S. Premiere)

Respeto (Philippines) – Directed by Alberto Monteras II

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

21 and Done – Directed by Kiara C. Jones (World Premiere)

Don’t Be Nice – Directed by Max Powers (New York Premiere)

Mr. Soul! – Directed by Melissa Haizlip

She Did That. – Directed by Renae Bluitt

The Pushouts – Directed by Katie Galloway (New York Premiere)

NARRATIVE SHORTS

8 Million Miles from Hintahood – Directed by Justin Luis Denis (New York Premiere)

Are We Good Parents? – Directed by Bola Ogun (East Coast Premiere)

Blood Runs Down – Directed by Zandashé Brown (East Coast Premiere)

Cross My Heart – Directed by Sontenish Myers (New York Premiere)

French Fries – Directed by Janine Sherman Barrois

Hunger – Directed by Wesley Wingo (World Premiere)

I Am My Own Mother – Directed by Andrew Zox (U.S. Premiere)

Jitters – Directed by Otoja Abit (New York Premiere)

Kyenvu – Directed by Kemiyondo Coutinho (New York Premiere)

LABOR – Directed by Cecilia Albertini (East Coast Premiere)

Let Them Die Like Lovers – Directed by Jesse Atlas

Mama Said No White Barbies – Directed by Tiye Amenechi

Myself When I Am Real – Directed by Nefertite Nguvu (New York Premiere)

Piu Piu – Directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman (New York Premiere)

Salam – Directed by Claire Fowler

Shame – Directed by Anusha Bose

Sin Cielo – Directed by Jianna Maarten

Sojourn – Directed by Jonathan Lewis (World Premiere)

Somebody’s Daughter – Directed by Shalini Adnani (World Premiere)

The Announcement – Directed by Attika J. Torrence (World Premiere)

The Hangman – Directed by Zwelethu Radebe (New York Premiere)

The Mute / Câm LặNg – Directed by Pham Thien An (East Coast Premiere)

Time 2 Surrender – Directed by Elvis Nolasco (New York Premiere)

Unspoken – Directed by Danae Grandison (World Premiere)

Wale – Directed by Barnaby Blackburn

We Know Where You Live – Directed by Honora Talbott

What Happened to Evie – Directed by Kate Cheeseman (East Coast Premiere)

Wolf – Directed by Brittany Ballard (East Coast Premiere)

LATE NIGHT SCREENING

Asian Mob – Directed by Hezues R (World Premiere)

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Pa’lante (Puerto Rico) – Directed by Ramón Rodríguez (New York Premiere)

ANIMATION SHORTS

iRony – Directed by Radheya Jegatheva (New York Premiere)

Lazare (FRANCE) – Directed by Mélisandre Hennuyer, Pierre Chupeau, Victor Besseau, Cassandra Haulot & Cyprien Beyaert

Riot – Directed by Frank Ternier (New York Premiere)