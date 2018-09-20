Gustav Möller’s The Guilty, which won this year’s Sundance Film Festival World Cinema Audience Award, has been selected by Denmark as the country’s official entry into the Oscar Foreign Language Film race.

The thriller, Möller’s directorial debut, was acquired by Magnolia Pictures in Park City and is hitting U.S. theaters October 19 beginning in Los Angeles in New York before rolling out wide. It next screens at Fantastic Fest which launches today.

The film centers on a police officer (Jakob Cedergren), who, when demoted to desk work, expects a sleepy beat as an emergency dispatcher. That changes when he answers a panicked phone call from a kidnapped woman who then disconnects abruptly. Confined to the police station, he is forced to use others as his eyes and ears as the severity of the crime slowly becomes more clear, with all the action set in his single location.

Denmark has won the Foreign Language Film Oscar three times, winning back-to-back in 1987 and 1988 with Babette’s Feast and Pelle the Conqueror, respectively, and most recently with Susanne Bier’s In a Better World in 2010. Recent nominations have come for A Royal Affair, The Hunt and 2016’s Land of Mine.

Here’s the latest list of submissions:

2019 Foreign Language Film Oscar Submissions