TBS’ The Guest Book has booked three new regular residents for Season 2 along with a slew of guest stars. The Turner-owned cable net also has set an October 23 premiere date for the Greg Garcia comedy and released the first trailer; check it out above.

In the small oceanside community of Mabel Beach, vacationers who stay at the Bare Feet Retreat record their confessions, alibis and farewells in the cottage’s guest book. They are hosted by town locals Bodhi, Nikki and Tommy — played respectively by Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black), and Dan Beirne (Fargo). They are the new season’s series-regular actors; as planned with every new season of The Guest Book, Season 2 features a new town, new series regulars and new guest stars.

Carly Jibson and Eddie Steeples are returning for the sophomore season. She plays Vivian, the scheming bikini bar owner who accompanies Eddie (Steeples) from Mount Trace to the beach in search of a fresh start. Garret Dillahunt, Kellie Martin, Aloma Wright, Charlie Robinson, Lou Wilson and Tipper Newton also return from Season 1.

Guest stars for the 10-episode second season 2 include Pete Davidson, Will Arnett, Michael Kenneth Williams, Matt Walsh, Lisa Rinna, Martha Plimpton, Nat Faxon, Michael Rapaport, Steve Zissis, Allison Tolman, Oliver Hudson, Sufe Bradshaw, Nadine Velazquez, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Adhir Kalyan, Joey “Coco” Diaz, Matthew Moy, Michael Cassidy, Kether Donohue, Lexi Ainsworth and Jon Bass.

Garcia writes all episodes of The Guest Book, which hails from CBS Television Studios and Turner’s Studio T and will direct six of the new episodes. The Raising Hope and My Name Is Earl creator also executive produces alongside Alix Jaffe.