EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first trailer for Maxime Giroux’s TIFF-bound absurdist allegory The Great Darkened Days, starring Martin Dubreuil, Romain Duris, Reda Kateb and Sarah Gadon.

Seville International is selling the drama, which follows a draft-dodger from Quebec who during a world war takes refuge in the American West, surviving by competing in Charlie Chaplin impersonation contests. On his long journey home, he encounters various characters under the sway of a fascist leader.

Metafilms’ Sylvain Corbeil and Nancy Grant produced the pic. Grant is also at TIFF with Xavier Dolan’s The Death And Life Of John F. Donovan. Giroux’s well-traveled previous film Felix & Meira won Toronto’s Best Canadian Feature Film Award in 2014 and scored five Canadian Screen Award nominations.