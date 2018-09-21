EXCLUSIVE: Peter Bogdanovich’s The Great Buster: A Celebration, his documentary about movie pioneer Buster Keaton, is winding its was from a world premiere at Telluride and then Venice before landing this week at the place where Keaton plied his trade: Hollywood. The pic is set to screen Sunday afternoon in the Buzz section of the Los Angeles Film Festival.

The film produced and to be distributed by Cohen Media Group looks at the life of Keaton, a king of Silent Era films in the 1920s who invented much of the language of film used today via classics from Our Hospitality to The General, Sherlock Jr. and Steamboat Bill Jr. His work continued into the 1960s despite personal setbacks and the fear his work would be forgotten; he won an honorary Oscar in 1960.

Bogdanovich’s search through Keaton’s archives resulted in remarkable restorations of some of his works, which are joined with interviews with friends, family, collaborators and artists who are influenced by Keaton. The who’s-who list includes everyone from Mel Brooks and Werner Herzog to Dick Van Dyke and Carl Reiner. The trailer also features commentary from Quentin Tarantino, Bill Hader and Richard Lewis.

Producers are Charles S. Cohen, Louise Stratten, Bogdanovich and Roee Sharon Peled.

The film, which won a documentary award at Venice, screens at LAFF on Sunday at 4:15 PM at ArcLight Culver City. It opens in theaters beginning October 5 at New York’s Quad Cinema and October 19 in Los Angeles at the Nuart before expanding.

Check out the trailer above.