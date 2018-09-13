Grey Matter Productions and Topic Studios have set writer-director Oren Moverman to adapt The Good Girl, the debut novel from Mary Kubica, into a thriller drama series. Topic’s Adam Pincus and Lisa Leingang, along with Grey Matter’s Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard, will executive produce.

The Good Girl is a twisting and suspenseful thriller about the kidnapping-gone-wrong of Mia Dennett, the perfect daughter of a prominent Chicago judge. When she is abducted as part of a wild extortion plot, her kidnapper unexpectedly decides to hide her in a remote cabin for months, evading both the police and the criminals who want to use her to get to her father. Alternating timelines and the shifting points of view of Mia’s mother, her kidnapper, and the detective tasked with finding her, constantly circle the question of what really happened to Mia and how, even in the perfect family, nothing is as it seems.

The project was sourced by Grey Matter’s Seana Diemer Iwanyk.

“Oren Moverman is one of the most dynamic and engaging writer-directors working today,” Grey said. “Having someone of Oren’s talent and intensity to pen the adaptation of this gripping thriller is the type of partnership producers dream of.”

Said Moverman: “I am grateful and delighted to be able to bring Mary Kubica’s multilayered suspenseful debut to the screen with this most excellent team. Exploring intense familial and social themes, The Good Girl is a thriller that reflects our time back at us while entertaining us into complicity.”

Kubica’s fifth novel, When the Lights Go Out, hit shelves last week. The Good Girl was published in 2014. The author is repped by Shari Smiley at Gotham Group, Rachael Dillon Fried at Sanford J. Greenburger Associates and attorney Scott Schwimer.