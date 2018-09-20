Beau Garrett is clocking out as hospital attorney Jessica Preston on ABC’s The Good Doctor. The surprise exit comes ahead of the premiere of season 2 on Sept. 24.

Garrett is the second series regular to depart the show. In April, Deadline exclusively reported that original cast member Chuku Modu, who played surgical resident Dr. Jared Kalu, turned in his scrubs.

Garrett’s Jessica was the former best friend of Dr. Aaron Glassman’s (Richard Schiff) daughter Maddie who died. Jessica stood by Dr. Glassman’s side during his brain cancer diagnosis in the season 1 finale.

Despite the Garrett and Modu’s exits, The Good Doctor has welcomed Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann, and Christina Chang as series regulars. Paige Spara, who plays Dr. Shaun Murphy’s (Freddie Highmore) love interest Lea, has also been promoted to series regular for the medical drama’s sophomore season.

Lisa Edelstein will scrub in as a new recurring guest star. She will play Dr. Blaize, an expert oncologist who returns to San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital to lead Glassman’s cancer treatment.

TVLine was the first to report this news.