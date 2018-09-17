The Goldbergs is joining TV Land’s primetime slate. The first five seasons of the hit comedy series will be available on the Viacom-owned network just ahead of the show’s sixth-season premiere September 26 on ABC.

Its arrival on TV Land will kick off with a fan-favorites marathon from 2-10 PM ET/PT on Sunday, September 23. Back-to-back episodes will air nightly for an hour beginning Monday, September 24 at 9 PM ET/PT and again in late night on TV Land. Full episodes will be available on the TV Land app, TVLand.com and on VOD.

The Goldbergs, which chronicles creator Adam F. Goldberg’s chaotic but loving family as he grew up in the 1980s, has been airing in off-network cable syndication on Pop and on Nick at Nite.

The September 23 marathon, hosted by Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey), features memorable episodes from all five seasons including movie spoofs of The Goonies, Risky Business, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Dirty Dancing and Weird Science, as well as Goldberg’s favorite episodes such as “Spaceballs” and “Dinner with the Goldbergs.”

Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Marc Firek, Lew Schneider, Chris Bishop and Adam Armus are executive producers. The Goldbergs is produced by Happy Madison and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.