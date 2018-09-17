Sony has weaved a new trailer for Claire Foy-starrer The Girl In The Spider’s Web, offering a closer look at the titular outcast vigilante’s past. Check it out above. Fede Alvarez directs the adaptation of the novel by David Lagercrantz, who continued Stieg Larsson’s Millennium legacy with the bestseller. Steven Knight and Alvarez and Jay Basu wrote the screenplay.

Foy takes over as Lisbeth Salander, the defender who was previously played by Noomi Rapace and Rooney Mara. In Spider’s Web, she and journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Borg Vs McEnroe‘s Sverrir Gudnason) find themselves caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials. The new trailer has echoes of the first which dropped in June and introduced “the girl who hurts men who hurt women.” It also offers further insight into the plot that involves Lisbeth’s family.

Also starring are Lakeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks, Stephen Merchant, Claes Bang, Christopher Convery, Synnøve Macody Lund and Vicky Krieps.

Sony/MGM release the Columbia Pictures title on November 9 domestically with international rollout beginning in October in select markets including Sweden.

Producers are Scott Rudin, Ole Søndberg, Søren Stærmose, Berna Levin, Amy Pascal, Elizabeth Cantillon and Eli Bush. Exec producers are Robert J Dohrmann, Line Winther, Skyum Funch, Johannes Jensen, Anni Faurbye Fernandez and David Fincher.