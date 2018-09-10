Brandon (David Lambert) will be reuniting with Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) in an episode of upcoming The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble.

Lambert will reprise his role as Brandon as a guest star on the Freeform series. As per usual, no details about the storyline, or on which episode Lambert will appear were revealed.

Lambert is the fifth and final Fosters cast member confirmed to guest star on Good Trouble, following Terri Polo (Stef), Sherri Saum (Lena), Hayden Byerly (Jude) and Noah Centineo (Jesus) which had been designed to maintain ties with the mothership show. “We plan to have all characters from the original series make guest appearances,” Freeform EVP Karey Burke told Deadline at the time of the spinoff’s announcement in January.

Good Trouble‘s producers had hinted that we likely will see Jude and Brandon from the original series the most as they also will live in Los Angeles.

Good Trouble follows Callie (Mitchell) and Mariana (Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles.

The Fosters centered on the Foster clan: lesbian couple Stef (Polo) and Lena (Saum), who have built a close-knit, loving family with Brandon (Lambert), Stef’s biological son from a previous marriage; their adopted twins, Mariana (Ramirez) and Jesus (Noah Centineo); and adopted siblings Jude (Byerly) and his half-sister, Callie (Mitchell).

Good Trouble hails from The Fosters’ three writing executive producers — Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg — who exec produce alongside Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Mitchell, Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. The series is produced by Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions in association with Freeform. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) is director and executive producer of the first episode.

Production has begun in Los Angeles for premiere in January 2019.