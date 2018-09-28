Erik Palladino (NCIS: Los Angeles), Skye P. Marshall (Black Lightning) and Taylor Kalupa (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) are set for recurring roles on on ABC’s new legal drama The Fix, from Liz Craft, Sarah Fain, Marcia Clark, Mandeville TV and ABC Studios.

Co-written by Clark, The Fix centers on Maya Travis (Robin Tunney), an L.A. district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting an A-list actor for double murder. With her high-profile career derailed, she flees for a quieter life in Washington. Eight years later when this same celebrity is under suspicion for another murder, Maya is lured back to the DA’s office for another chance at justice.

ABC

Palladino will play Leo Foster, a deputy at the D.A.’s office. Marshall will portray Angela Ashley, an ambitious young lawyer who becomes involved in the case. Kalupa is Jessica Meyer, the murder victim for whom Sevvy is under suspicion.

Clark executive produces with Liz Craft and Sarah Fain.

Palladino will also be reprising his role as Vostanik Sabatino in NCIS: Los Angeles’ tenth season. He’s repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency & The Coronel Group.

Marshall will be seen in a guest-starring role this fall on ABC’s new drama series The Rookie and will reprise her recurring role as Mrs. Fowdy on DC’s Black Lightning for the CW. She’ll also be seen in indie feature Indivisible opposite Sarah Drew and Justin Bruenig, which will be released October 26. Marshall is repped by Affirmative Entertainment and Meyer and Downs.

Kalupa’s previous credits include Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, I’m Not Ashamed and Modern Family. She is repped by Metropolitan Talent Agency and Eileen O’Farrell Talent Management.