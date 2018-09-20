Two episode into The Deuce‘s sophomore run on HBO, the premium cable network has renewed it for a third and has set an end date. Season 3 will be the period drama’ final installment.

Created by George Pelecanos and David Simon and starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce follows the story of the legalization and subsequent rise of the porn industry in New York’s Times Square from the early 1970s through the mid-1980s, exploring the rough-and-tumble world that existed there until the rise of HIV, the violence of the cocaine epidemic and the renewed real estate market all ended the bawdy turbulence.

The Deuce returned with new episodes on Sept. 9 with ratings that so far have been below the show’s Season 1 performance.

The series drew scrutiny earlier this year when five women came forward with allegations of sexually inappropriate and exploitative behavior against star/executive producer Franco, claims he vehemently denied. HBO and Simon quickly came to Franco’s defense, saying there had been no complaints about him and calling his behavior on the show “entirely professional.” The network talked to The Deuce producers and cast, among others, before deciding to proceed with the second season.

The Deuce is executive produced by Pelecanos, Simon, Nina Kostroff Noble and Franco; Richard Price is co-executive producer; Marc Henry Johnson and Gyllenhaal produce.