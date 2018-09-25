Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will broadcast a live midterm election night episode, Democalypse 2018: Let’s Try This Again, America on Tuesday, November 6 from 11-11:30 PM ET.

It marks the eighth live broadcast for The Daily Show since Noah became host.



Previously, the show went live following the 2018 State of the Union Address, throughout the 2016 Presidential Election including on election night, on the nights of the presidential and vice presidential debates, and the final nights of both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions.

Walking up to these extremely consequential midterm elections, Noah’s show will head to Florida, a state that is encapsulates various important election issues. The late-night series will film a week of shows from The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater, starting Monday, October 29.