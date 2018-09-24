The CW has put in development Lifeboat Clique, an hourlong series based on Kathy Parks’ book The Lifeboat Clique, from Jane the Virgin co-executive producer Katie Wech, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS TV Studios where the company is based.

Written by Wech, Lifeboat Clique is described as a dark comedy. In it, when a freak tsunami hits a Malibu house party, a group of teenagers from diverse social circles are swept out to sea. The place where they wind up is new, but the high school politics and social hierarchies that emerge are not. From the wreckage, an unlikely leader emerges: A social outcast who has spent most of high school despising her fellow castaways, and now must master the social system she loathes… if she wants to survive.

Wech executive produces with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed for Jerry Bruckheimer TV.

This marks the first major sale to the CW for JBTV since the company signed an overall deal with CBS TV Studios last summer.

The project also extends Wech’s relationship with the CW and CBS TV Studios beyond dramedy Jane the Virgin, which she joined last season as co-executive producer. Wech got her start at the CW — one of her first writing jobs was on the network’s Secret Circle series Her previous writing-producing credits also include Star, Rizzoli & Isles, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland and Vegas. She is repped by Verve and Stone Genow.