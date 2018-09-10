The CW has put into development The Cove, an hourlong family adventure drama from former The Vampire Diaries executive producers Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux, Robert Zemeckis’ Compari Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television.

Written by Fiveash and Stoteraux, the soapy, swashbuckling adventure follows estranged sisters in the aftermath of their father’s death as they return to the Caribbean resort island they frequented as a family, only to discover the sun-drenched paradise is hiding many secrets, including the missing treasure that was their father’s obsession and may ultimately hold the key to eternal life.

Rex/Shutterstock

Fiveash and Stoteraux executive produce with Zemeckis and Rapke via Compari Entertainment. Jackie Levine is co-executive producer for Compari, which produces in association with Warner Bros. TV. through its WBTV deal.

Fiveash and Stoteraux served as executive producers-writers on The Vampire Diaries, co-executive producers on Switched At Birth and most recently as consulting producers-writers on Krypton. They’re repped by ICM Partners.

Zemeckis is executive producing NBC new drama series Manifest as well as Project Blue Book at History.