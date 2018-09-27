The CW has put in development drama Ruthless from Bull star Michael Weatherly and his Solar Drive Productions and CBS Television Studios.

Written by George Olson, Ruthless centers on an ex-CIA operative, desperate for a normal life after a decade spent as a government killing machine, and a slightly unhinged teenage girl craving an escape from the mundane, who are forced into an unlikely alliance. Together, they begin to expose the dark secrets of their idyllic suburb as the former assassin helps her gleeful protégé survive tenth grade without a body count.

Olson executive produces with Weatherly. CBS Television Studios, where Weatherly and his Solar Drive are under an overall deal, is the studio.

Weatherly currently stars in the title role in the CBS/TV Studios’ Bull, which just launched its third season. Before that he co-starred as Tony DiNozzo on the first 13 seasons of veteran CBS/CBS TV Studios drama NCIS.

This development season, via his Solar Drive Productions, Weatherly also has detective drama MIA set at CBS, which he executive producers alongside fellow NCIS alum Cote de Pablo.

At the CW, Weatherly previously developed a much buzzed-about dystopian Little Women reboot via his CBS TV Studios deal.