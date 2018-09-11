The Crown’s Alex Jennings, Lost in Austen’s Jemima Rooperand Poldark’s Sebastian Armesto have joined BBC One drama Gold Digger.

The series stars Legends of the Fall and Temple Grandin star Julia Ormond as Julia Day, an older woman who falls in love with Benjamin, a younger man, played by The Chronicles of Narnia and Westworld star Ben Barnes.

Armesto plays Ormond’s high achieving eldest son Patrick, who is always trying to be a good man, Rooper plays as Della, the middle child whose finger is permanently on the self-destruct button and newcomer Archie Renaux as Leo, the baby of the family who still lives with his mother and idolises his father.

Jennings, who played the Duke of Windsor in The Crown stars as Julia’s ex-husband Ted, Hard Sun’s Nikki Amuka-Bird plays Julia’s former best friend Marsha and Julia McKenzie (Agatha Christie’s Marple) stars as Ted’s mother, Hazel.

Filming has kicked off in Devon and London for the six-part drama, which was written and created by Marnie Dickens (Thirteen).

The drama will look at Day’s relationship with Benjamin, a man 25 years her junior. It looks at how their unconventional relationship impacts her family as the secrets of their past are revealed and investigates whether Benjamin is really the gold digger that they think he is.

The series is produced by ITV-owned Mainstreet Pictures. Tim Bradley (Unforgotten) will produce and Vanessa Caswill (Little Women) will direct the first three episodes. It is exec produced by Mainstreet’s Laura Mackie and Sally Haynes for Mainstreet Pictures, Elizabeth Kilgarriff for BBC One and Dickens. It is being co-produced by Unforgotten’s Ani Kevork.