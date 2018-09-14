The Crown picked up Best Drama as British shows dominated the Rose d’Or Awards.
Netflix’s royal drama was crowned king of the scripts at the event in Berlin, which is organized by the European Broadcasting Union. It was one of five British winners across the ten awards.
Other UK winners included Hugh Grant drama A Very English Scandal, which won best limited series and TV movie, Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones’ Detectorists, which won best sitcom, Betroffenheit, which won best arts title, Damming The Nile, which was named Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality winner, and The Highway Rat, best kids show.
Elsewhere, Italy’s Roberto Bolle – Dance with Me, starring the eponymous dancer took home the prize for Best Entertainment. Belgium won best reality and factual with Down the Road and Warner Bros’ Sorry About That was named best gameshow.
Absolutely Fabulous’ Joanna Lumley picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award, while German satirist and TV host Jan Böhmermann was named Entertainer of the Year Award.
Jean Philip De Tender, Director of Media at the European Broadcasting Union, said, “As we near the Rose d’Or’s 60th anniversary we have seen the very best in global entertainment content showcased here tonight. Nearly 500 programmes from around 300 broadcasters and production companies were submitted for this year’s Rose d’Or Awards. Our winners, and indeed all the nominees, tonight truly represent the gold standard of entertainment.”
ROSE D’OR WINNERS:
COMEDY
Grotesco’s Seven Masterpieces – The Refugee Crisis: A Musical – FLX for SVT, Sweden
SITCOM
Detectorists, Series 3 – Acorn Media Enterprises, Channel X North, Treasure Trove Productions and Lola Entertainment for Acorn TV and BBC, USA & UK
DRAMA SERIES
The Crown – Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix, USA
LIMITED SERIES AND TV MOVIE
A Very English Scandal – Blueprint Television Ltd for BBC, United Kingdom
AUGMENTED REALITY & VIRTUAL REALITY
Damming The Nile – BBC, United Kingdom
REALITY AND FACTUAL
Down the Road – Roses Are Blue for VRT, Belgium
ARTS
Betroffenheit – 3 minutes West for BBC, United Kingdom
GAMESHOW
Sorry About That – Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium for VRT, Belgium
ENTERTAINMENT
Roberto Bolle – Dance with Me – RaiUno & Ballandi Multimedia for Rai, Italy
CHILDREN AND YOUTH
The Highway Rat – Magic Light Pictures for BBC, United Kingdom
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jan Böhmermann
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Joanna Lumley