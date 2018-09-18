He wasn’t there to accept, but Stephen Daldry found the second time is the charm when it comes to victory at the Emmy awards.

Daldry won the Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series award for the Paterfamilias episode of the Netflix series The Crown, produced by Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

The British director also has three Oscar nominations for Billy Elliot, The Hours, and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

It comes after he was beaten last year by The Handmaid Tale’s Reed Morano – a familiar tale for the Netflix drama, which lost out to the Hulu series in a number of key categories.

Paterfamilias was the ninth episode of season two; it centers around Prince Philip’s insistence that Prince Charles is set to Gordonstoun school in Scotland. Philip forces his son to go to the same school that he went to, bringing back memories of his own school punishment for fighting as well as the death of his sister and ends with Philip calling Charles “bloody weak” for crying. Daldry mixes the flashbacks with the Charles’ current predicament as well as capturing their relationship.

It comes as it looks like Daldry may not be able to be nominated next year for The Crown’s third season; earlier this week Matthew Goode, who starred in the first two seasons, said that Daldry was unlikely to direct any episodes. He will exec produce, although the likes of Ben Carson and Christian Schwochow are down to helm episodes.

Other nominees in the outstanding directing for a drama series category in the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards were Game of Thrones’ Alan Taylor and Jeremy Podeswa, Ozark’s Jason Bateman and Daniel Sackheim, Stranger Things’ The Duffer Brothers and The Handmaid Tale’s Kari Skogland.