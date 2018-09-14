A familiar face is returning to the Conner family. Maya Lynne Robinson is set as a series regular on ABC’s The Conners, joining John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney Ames McNamara and Jayden Rey in the Roseanne spinoff from Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment.

Robinson will play Geena Williams-Conner, DJ’s (Fishman) wife and Mary’s (Rey) mother, who returns home from active duty overseas in Afghanistan. Her character first appeared in the celebrated “White Men Can’t Kiss” episode from the original Roseanne series,

“We’re thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Maya Lynne Robinson to the cast this season,” showrunner and executive producer Bruce Helford said. “Her character 2nd Lt. Geena Conner, whom a younger DJ was reluctant to kiss in his school play, comes full circle as his wife and Mary’s mother, bringing back a little piece of Conner history. Yet, while Geena is no stranger to the family, viewers old and new will enjoy seeing how her ‘military-style’ discipline meshes with the Conners’ more laid-back attitude.”

The Conners is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Gilbert, Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Helford, Caplan and Rasmussen are also writers.

Along with her on-screen roles, Robinson has also been active in the theater scene, most recently playing Stella in A Streetcar Named Desire at the Theatre at Boston Court and Eunice in the world premiere of Runaway Home at The Fountain Theatre as a co-lead.

A Helen Hayes and LA drama Critics Circle award winner, Robinson is also the creator of the web series, HTMAST, and co-creator/co-lead of the web series GURL, as well as the solo shows Character Breakdown and Straight A Student. She’s repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Principal Entertainment LA.

The Conners premieres at 8 PM Tuesday, October 16, on ABC.