Juliette Lewis is set for a guest-starring role in The Conners, ABC’s spinoff of its revived-then-canceled comedy hit Roseanne.

Lewis will appear opposite Roseanne alum Johnny Galecki’s David as Blue, David’s girlfriend who was referenced last season on the Roseanne revival.

Lewis first shared the news on Instagram with a photo of herself seated on the Conners’ couch between Galecki and star and executive producer Sara Gilbert. See it below.

“HERE’S THE BIG NEWS!!,” Lewis wrote. “Look what I’m doin!!”

News of the casting follows an announcement earlier this month that Maya Lynne Robinson has been set as a series regular. She’ll play Geena Williams-Conner, wife of DJ (Michael Fishman) and mom of Mary (Jayden Rey), who returns home from active duty overseas in Afghanistan.

The cast (so far) is Robinson, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara and Rey.

Lewis is probably best known for her breakthrough roles in ’90s films like Kalifornia, Cape Fear and Natural Born Killers, but she more recently appeared on TV in Wayward Pines and Secrets and Lies.

Here is Lewis’ Instagram announcement: