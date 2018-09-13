Veteran political strategist and commentator Steven Schmidt has boarded Showtime’s weekly political docuseries The Circus as a recurring on-air contributor. He’ll join hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon when the show returns this Sunday, September 16.

Schmidt is no newcomer to The Circus, having made several previous appearances offering insight on his more than two decades working at the highest levels of national Republican politics. Schmidt played key roles on the campaign teams of Arizona Senator John McCain, California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and President George W. Bush, whom he also served in the White House. Schmidt is currently a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC and co-host of the podcast Words Matter.

This fall, The Circus returns to its roots on the campaign trail, following House, Senate and gubernatorial contests across the country – as well as the ongoing upheaval of the Trump administration.

The Circus is produced by Left/Right for Showtime. John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner, Ted Bourne, Tom Johnson, Banks Tarver and Ken Druckerman serve as executive producers.