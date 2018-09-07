Two new cast members will join The Bold Type for season three. Joining as recurring characters are Peter Vack and newcomer Alexis Floyd.

The Freeform dramedy stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy and is inspired by former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles, who recently exited her role as Hearst chief content officer.

Patrick Duchand is Vack’s character, described as a magnetic, fearless, and whip-smart new staffer at Scarlet whose employment shakes things up. Alexis Floyd is Tia Clayton, a smart and driven campaign manager for a local city council candidate.

Vack is repped by repped at Luber Roklin Entertainment. Floyd is managed by Industry Entertainment.