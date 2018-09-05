EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first trailer for low-budget thriller The Boat, which will get its world premiere at Austin’s upcoming Fantastic Fest.

The well-sold feature was written by father-and-son team Winston and Joe Azzopardi, with the former directing and the latter starring in the movie. It follows a lone fisherman who boards an abandoned sailboat. Finding no signs of life, he emerges back on deck to discover that his own boat has disappeared, and a nightmarish journey ensues as he becomes imprisoned inside as the vessel presses on into unknown waters.

Deals have previously closed in France, Germany, Benelux, Scandinavia, Latin America, South Korea and more. Winston Azzopardi was a co-producer on Brad Pitt-starrer Troy.