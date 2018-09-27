“Bisexuality is a myth, it was created by ad executives to sell flavoured vodka”. That’s one take in Desiree Akhavan’s forthcoming comedy The Bisexual for UK’s Channel 4 and Hulu.

The broadcasters have unveiled the first trailer for the comedy, which is produced by Sister Pictures label Hootenanny.

The show, which launches in the UK on October 10 at 10pm, look at the difference of dating men and women from the perspective of a person who finds herself doing both.

It was created by and stars Girls alum and The Miseducation of Cameron Post director. She plays New Yorker Leila who is feeling lost in London. Split from her girlfriend she moves in with a ‘stranger off the internet’ and discovers she’s swapped her luxe old life for a house-share with a British guy who’s only other female ‘flat-mate’ was his mother. Their worlds collide in awkward and revealing ways as he becomes her unlikely wingman and helps her to navigate a new life dating men.

The Theory of Everything star Maxine Peake and Phantom Thread’s Brian Gleeson star alongside Akhavan in the six-part series, which also features Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn), John Dagliesh (Justice League), Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth), Niamh Algar (The Virtues) and newcomers Saskia Chana and Michelle Guillot.

It is exec produced by Naomi de Pear and produced by Katie Carpenter and is distributed by All3Media International.

Akhavan, who wrote alongside Cecilia Frugiuele, said the show wasn’t autobiographical in plot. “I’ve never identified as a lesbian and came out as bisexual from the start, but the characters in it are inspired by the people Cecilia and I know and love, so itcomes from a very personal place. It’s a look at London and particularly Hackney as we know it.”

She added that the show would have been much different if she’d made it in the U.S. “I don’t think I would have had any of the freedom I had. I was given such a long leash. Between Sister Pictures and Naomi de Pear and Channel 4, it was incredible. They were constantly saying: “We want you to take it further.” They were my enablers. I just feel like I’d never have been able to take the risks that I took if I’d made this show anywhere else.”