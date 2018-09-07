Neon has unleashed Matthew McConaughey as Moondog with the red band trailer drop for Harmony Korine’s subversive new comedy The Beach Bum. McConaughey stars as the rebellious eponymous rogue who lives life large and by his own rules.

Set to the strums of “Crimson And Clover,” the Beach Bum trailer introduces us to Moondog, as he finds it unfortunate that the local convenience store doesn’t sell acid. He seems to make up for that in different ways, and also writes poetry.

This is the latest feature directing effort from Korine since 2012’s Spring Breakers. That Miami-set day-glo co-ed crime romp was his most commercially successful at nearly $32M worldwide. Korine also wrote the script for The Beach Bum which likewise plays out against a tropical backdrop, but would appear to feature more pot-smoking and cocktails with umbrellas as opposed to the previous film’s commentary on violence.

Along for the ride on Moondog’s misadventures are Snoop Dog, Zac Efron, Isla Fisher and Martin Lawrence.

Oscar winner McConaughey is next up in Yann Demange’s White Boy Rick which just played to strong notices in Telluride. He’s also got Steven Knight’s Serenity on deck.

The Beach Bum opens domestically on March 22, 2019.