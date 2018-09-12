Joel and Ethan Coen’s Netflix six-parter The Ballad of Buster Scruggs took the Best Screenplay award at the Venice Film Festival last weekend, and this new trailer shows what the buzz was about.

“First time?” asks an about-to-be-hanged James Franco (at his glib and goofy best) to the doomed, sobbing prisoner next to him.

The Western anthology is a series of tales about the American frontier, each chapter offering a distinct story about the West. As one character says in the trailer, people love to be distracted with stories – “so long as people in the story are us, but not us.”

Written, produced and directed by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen, with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Robert Graf serving as producers, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs features a cast including Franco, Tyne Daly, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Heck, Grainger Hines, Zoe Kazan, Harry Melling, Liam Neeson, Tim Blake Nelson, Jonjo O’Neill, Chelcie Ross, Saul Rubinek, Tom Waits, Clancy Brown, Jefferson Mays, Stephen Root and Willie Watson.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs launches in select theaters and on Netflix on November 16.

Take a look at the trailer above and let us know what you think.