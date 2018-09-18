The Americans writers Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg went through a long list of thank you’s after taking the stage to accept their Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, including their “diehard, slightly treasonous” fans.

It was one of four Emmy nominations and the second win tonight for the critically praised Cold War era FX spy series after being largely ignored by the Television Academy through most of its six-season run. Matthew Rhys also took the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. The show also is nominated for best drama series and best actress for Keri Russell.

Created by Weisberg, The Americans is a period drama about the complex marriage of two KGB spies posing as Americans in suburban Washington D.C. during the Reagan administration. Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell star, along with Keidrich Sellati, Noah Emmerich, Brandon J. Dirden and Costa Ronin. Joel Fields, serves as an Executive Producer and Writer. Graham Yost, Chris Long, Stephen Schiff and Mary Rae Thewlis are also Executive Producers, along with Amblin Television heads Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, and Joshua Brand is Consulting Producer. The Americans is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Other nominees in the outstanding writing for a drama series category were The Crown, Game Of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale, Killing Eve and Stranger Things.