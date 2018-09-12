Oscar nominee Chloë Sevigny and The Carrie Diaries star AnnaSophia Robb are set to co-star opposite Patricia Arquette and Joey King in the first season of The Act, Hulu’s character-based anthology series from Nick Antosca, Michelle Dean and Universal Cable Productions.

Written by Dean and Antosca and directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, The Act is a seasonal anthology series that tells startling, stranger-than-fiction true crime stories. The first season is based on Dean’s 2016 Buzzfeed article “Dee Dee Wanted Her Daughter To Be Sick, Gypsy Wanted Her Mom To Be Murdered.” It follows Gypsy Blanchard (King), a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Arquette). Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.

Sevigny will play Mel, a natural leader of all the women in her small neighborhood. She’s had a hard life, and she sympathizes with the troubles Dee Dee’s been through. But when she catches a glimpse of another side of Dee Dee, she doesn’t know what to think.

Robb portrays Lacey, Mel’s daughter. Like her mom, she’s a popular girl, well-liked by everyone she meets. Unlike her mom, she’s a bit of an idealist. She finds herself instantly taken with Gypsy and Dee Dee, and soon turns up at their house wanting to help out.

Antosca and Dean, along with Greg Shephard and Britton Rizzio, will executive produce. Universal Cable Productions, where Antosca is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Sevigny, Oscar-nominated for her performance in Boys Don’t Cry, recently wrapped a starring role with Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and Tilda Swinton in Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die for Focus Features and Universal Pictures International. She will next be seen in the title role of infamous accused murderess Lizzie Borden (opposite Kristen Stewart) in the upcoming Roadside Attractions September release Lizzie, with she also developed and produced. In TV, Sevigny won a Golden Globe for HBO’s Big Love. Other credits include Hit & Miss, Portlandia, American Horror Story: Asylum, AHS: Hotel, and Bloodline. She is repped by WME and Circle of Confusion.

Robb currently stars in Down a Dark Hall opposite Uma Thurman and directed by Rodrigo Cortes. She can also be seen in the feature Freakshow, produced by Drew Barrymore’s Flower Films and directed by Trudie Styler. On TV, Robb played the lead in The Carrie Diaries and most recently was seen as Alice Green in the second season of Civil War miniseries Mercy Street, produced by Ridley Scott. She’s repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.