EXCLUSIVE: Teyonah Parris (AMC’s Mad Men, Empire), Jahi Winston (Netflix’s Everything Sucks!, The New Edition Story), and Will Catlett (OWN’s Love Is__, Black Lightning) are attached to star in the dirt-bike drama, 12 O’Clock Boys, with Puerto Rican filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto at the helm. Moonlight‘s Barry Jenkins wrote the initial draft for the script, while Sherman Payne did the rewrites.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Caleeb Pinkett, Marc Bienstock, and Clarence Hammond of Overbrook Entertainment are producing the pic with Sony serving as the studio. Filming will begin next month.

The film is based on the Lotfy Nathan-directed documentary of the same title. It follows Mouse, a young boy who wants nothing more than to be a part of the Midnight Clique, a tough group of Baltimore bike riders who rule the summertime streets. As he navigates the challenges of coming of age in a complicated world, he learns the hard way that the choices you make early on can change your life forever.

Winston, who was discovered after a nationwide casting search led by Mary Vernieu and Lindsay Graham of Betty Mae, Inc, will play the lead role of Mouse, with Parris playing his mother, Teri. The mother-son dynamic is important in the film. Catlett will portray Detective Rivers.

Parris can be seen in the upcoming Jenkins’ film If Beale Street Could Talk, and recently wrapped shooting on Netflix’s Point Blank remake with Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo. Winston was just seen opposite Taraji P. Henson in Sony’s Proud Mary and appears in The Upside, the remake of the 2011 French film The Intouchables with Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart. Catlett is coming off of a successful first season with Love Is___, which was recently picked up for Season 2.

Parris is repped by CAA and Fox Rothschild; Winston by Abrams Artist Agency and attorney Ryan LeVine; Catlett by CAA, KD Talent, Bold Talent, and attorney Terrence Williams.

Soto made his feature debut in 2015 with La Granja (The Farm) and recently directed Dinner Party, a VR experience that premiered at the New Frontier section of Sundance 2018. He is repped by CAA and Circle of Confusion.