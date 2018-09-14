EXCLUSIVE: “It meant nothing without a resignation,” Terry Crews told Deadline today why he decided now to reveal an apology letter that Adam Venit sent him in March about the now ex-WME agent grabbing the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star’s genitals at a party in February 2016.

Sent four months after Crews took Venit and the uberagency to court for sexual assault and two weeks after the Los Angeles District Attorney decided not to press charges because the matter was “beyond the statute of limitations,” the correspondence from the ex- head of WME’s Motion Picture Group says “sorry” and asks for “forgiveness.”

Read Adam Venit’s letter to Terry Crews here:

After first revealing the incident online in early October 2017, the versatile former NFL player exited being repped by WME soon afterwards. Venit was suspended while WME investigated the sexual misconduct allegations and was back at work in a diminished capacity in late November. Crews sued soon afterwards in a case that has now been settled and saw Venit’s last day at WME on September 10.

On September 6, Crews responded online to the announcement of Venit’s exit that day with the all caps proclamation: ACCOUNTABILITY. Which is very similar to what he said today with #Accountability on Twitter when unveiling the letter.