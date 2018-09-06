EXCLUSIVE: Here’s first footage of Anna Paquin and My Cousin Rachel star Holliday Grainger in Toronto Film Festival romance-drama Tell It To The Bees.

The story chronicles a lesbian romance in 1950s Britain between a single mother who is dealing with the breakdown of her marriage, played by Grainger, and a doctor, returning to her small hometown to take over her late-father’s practice, played by Paquin.

Film Constellation handles sales on the pic, which also stars Kate Dickie, Emun Elliott, Steven Robertson, Lauren Lyle and newcomer Gregor Selkirk. Script comes from Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth, adapted from Fiona Shaw’s 2009 novel of the same name. Annabel Jankel directs.

Producers are Daisy Allsop, Nick Hill, Annabel Jankel, Nik Bower. Executive Producers are Deepak Nayar, Alison Owen, the BFI’s Lizzie Francke and Ben Roberts, and Sunny Vohra. Production companies are Reliance Entertainment Productions 8, in association with Taking A Line For A Walk, Archface Films, Riverstone Pictures and Cayenne Film Company and Motion Picture Capital. Filmgate AB, Film iVäst and Twickenham Studios co-produce. Funding comes from Reliance Entertainment Productions 8, BFI and Creative Scotland.