EXCLUSIVE: Elle Fanning is about to make waves at the Toronto Film Festival when her new film debuts there later this week. In Teen Spirit, Fanning plays Violet, a young teen who dreams of stardom as a way to escape her family and dreary life on the Isle Of Wight. What to do? With some unconventional help from a would-be manager (Zlatko Buric). she sets out to enter an American Idol –style internationally televised singing competition, something that will test her in every way.

Fanning is simply a revelation in this role, doing her own singing and hitting it out of the park with a voice that easily could change the trajectory of her own career. She’s sensational and surprising, and this is a breakout performance in a movie that is reminiscent of a new-age Flashdance, only with the emphasis on singing instead of dancing. Max Minghella writes and directs, with La La Land’s Fred Berger producing.

Teen Spirit could be one of the most sought-after acquisition items at this year’s TIFF once buyers see what Fanning has in store. Check out the teaser clip above, but you’ll have to wait until the premiere to hear what she can do with a song.