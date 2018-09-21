Ted Melfi and Kimberly Quinn’s production company Goldenlight Films has signed a first-look deal with Alcon Television Group. The two-year pact will see the Hidden Figures and St Vincent director write, direct, supervise, and produce original projects for Alcon. The deal includes all content created and developed by Melfi and Quinn for TV including digital.

Alcon Television Group’s projects include the upcoming animated children’s series Pete the Cat based on the bestselling books, set to bow on Amazon next month, and The Expanse, which resumes with its Season 4 next year also on Amazon.

“We are thrilled to partner with the incredible team at Goldenlight Films,” Alcon Television Group president Laura Lancaster said. “Their commitment to creating thoughtful, inspired, and socially relevant content that appeals to a varied audience is an extraordinary opportunity for Alcon Television Group as we continue to expand our slate.”

Melfi last directed and co-wrote with Allison Schroeder 2016’s Hidden Figures, which was nominated for three Oscars including for the adapted screenplay. His debut feature film was 2014’s St. Vincent starring Bill Murray. Quinn, is an actress and producer.

On the film side, Goldenlight most recently produced 2017’s crime comedy El Camino Christmas.

“As we expand into television, Laura Lancaster and the team at Alcon Television Group are ideal partners for Goldenlight Films,” Melfi and Quinn said. “We are excited to work with such a talented group who share our enthusiasm for bringing rich and engaging stories to the small screen.”

Melfi and Quinn are repped by UTA and Gang, Tyre.