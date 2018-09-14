EXCLUSIVE: Ted Levine is set to star opposite Kirsten Dunst in On Becoming A God In Central Florida, YouTube Premium’s a one-hour dark comedy series set in the 1990s. Also cast in the show, from George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures and Sony’s TriStar Television, are Mel Rodriguez (Getting On, The Last Man On Earth) and Beth Ditto, the lead singer of Gossip, who will be series regulars, and Usman Ally (Veep), who will recur.

On Becoming A God In Central Florida, one of the passion projects for the late TriStar TV topper Suzanne Patmore Gibbs, was written by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky based on a spec script they wrote. Set near Orlando in the early 1990s, it centers on Krystal Gill (Dunst), a minimum-wage-earning water park employee who will eventually scheme her way up the ranks of the Founders American Merchandise, the cultish, flag waving, multi-billion dollar pyramid scheme that drove her family to ruin.

Levine will play the charismatic leader of the pyramid-scheme who has cult-like status. Rodriguez will play the manager of the low-rent waterpark where Krystal works, Ditto plays his wife. Ally plays the waterpark’s penny-pinching owner.

Funke, Lutsky and Dunst executive produce alongside Esta Spalding, who will serve as showrunner, helmer Charlie McDowell), who will direct, and Oscar winners Clooney and Heslov through Smokehouse. Sarah Shepard, who has been a big proponent of the project, oversees for Smokehouse.

Levine, who recently co-starred on TNT’s The Alienist and in Jurassic Word: Fallen Kingdom, is repped by Kass Management. Ally, whose credits also include Netflix’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events, is repped by Principal Entertainment LA and Gray Talent Group. Rodriguez is with UTA and Abrams Entertainment. Ditto is with WME and Tara Perkins of Hard Land Management.