Television Critics Association has rescinded the Career Achievement Award it gave to Bill Cosby in 2002.

The group announced the decision today, as Cosby was sentenced to 3-10 years in state prison, for the 2004 rape of a former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

It marks the first time the organization of TV critics, reporters, bloggers and tweeters had pulled one of its awards.

Voting among TCA members closed Friday. Org president Daniel Feinberg called the results “decisive.”

“Since the inaugural TCA Award for Lifetime Achievement was presented to Grant Tinker in 1985, this is the first time there has been a groundswell to vacate an honor,” Feinberg noted.

The motion to strip Cosby of the TCA Award came up at the group’s summer business meeting back in August, after Cosby’s conviction on three counts of sexual assault.

Cosby today was sentenced in a Norristown, PA courthouse for molesting a woman at his home in Philadelphia in 2004 – a crime of which he had been found guilty last April.

More than 60 women have accused him of drugging and assaulting them over the decades.

Less than two hours before being sentenced by Judge Steven O’Neill, Cosby was formally designated a sexually violent predator.