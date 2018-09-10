Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany will make her Broadway debut this November opposite Bryan Cranston in Network, director Ivo Van Hove’s take on Paddy Chayefsky’s great Oscar-winning 1976 film.

Maslany will play Diana Christensen, the icy network executive so memorably performed by Faye Dunaway in the movie. (She won a Best Actress Oscar for the role). Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery played the character when the play premiered in London last year.

The casting was announced today by producers David Binder, the National Theatre, Patrick Myles, David Luff, Ros Povey and Lee Menzies. Network is presented in association with Dean Stolber. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Network begins performances Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Belasco Theatre (not the Cort Theatre, as previously planned). Official opening date is Thursday, Dec. 6.

Maslany, who won a 2016 Emmy Award for her lead role in BBC America’s Orphan Black, is currently featured in Destroyer, the Nicole Kidman-starrer premiering at the Toronto Film Festival (theatrical release set for Dec. 25). She also appeared opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Stronger, and made her New York stage debut earlier this summer in Second Stage Theater’s Off Broadway production of Mary Page Marlowe.

Network, which stars Cranston as the mad-as-hell newsman Howard Beale, world premiered at London’s National Theatre last November. Van Hove directs from Lee Hall’s adaptation of the Chayefsky film. Jan Versweyveld, Van Hove’s longtime collaborator, is the scenic and lighting designer.

Maslany is represented by ICM and The Characters Talent Agency.