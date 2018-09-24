Former Today co-host Tamron Hall is officially heading to daytime TV. Disney ABC has cleared the new syndicated daytime talk show hosted by Hall on the ABC Owned Television Stations Group for fall 2019. The project had been in development at Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International for the past couple of months

This is the second new first-tun syndicated series cleared for next fall, joining NBCU’s The Kelly Clarkson Show. Both are talk shows, a genre that has been hard to crack with newcomers lately, and both have been picked up by stations affiliated with production and distribution company.

It is unclear where the Tamron Hall show will go on the ABC stations. Depending on the market, I hear it may replace veteran Rachel Ray, which currently airs on three of the eight ABC stations, or Right This Minute.

The ABC Owned Television Stations Group includes WABC-TV in New York; KABC-TV in Los Angeles; WLS-TV in Chicago; WPVI-TV in Philadelphia; KGO-TV in San Francisco; KTRK-TV in Houston; WTVD-TV in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; and KFSN-TV in Fresno, California. The eight stations represent 23% of the country’s television households and will serve as the show’s launch group.

“We’re excited to bring Tamron Hall to our ABC Owned Stations next fall and are confident she’ll be a unique and welcome voice in daytime,” said Wendy McMahon, president, ABC Owned Television Stations Group. “Tamron is refreshingly authentic and approachable. She genuinely cares about people, their struggles and their triumphs. We know she’ll connect with our audiences in a personal and positive way.”

Hall previously hosted Investigation Discovery’s Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall. She also was responsible for the Guns On Campus: Tamron Hall Investigates special and was a co-host of the NBC News team’s Today and the anchor of MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall. Prior to joining MSNBC in July 2007, Hall spent 10 years at WFLD in Chicago, where she held a number of positions including general assignment reporter, consumer reporter and host of the three-hour Fox News in the Morning program.

“I’m thrilled to partner with the ABC Owned Television Stations Group to bring our show – which will aim to showcase real joy and laughter, as well as inspiration in the face of adversity – to audiences across the country,” said Tamron Hall. “Having grown up professionally as a local news reporter and anchor, I know that it’s vital to tell stories that reflect local communities. I couldn’t be more humbled to return to daytime television backed by such a phenomenal team at an iconic company. The best daytime TV is the kind where you listen before you talk, and with my partners at Disney|ABC, that’s what we’ll deliver next fall!”