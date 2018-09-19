EXCLUSIVE: Super Troopers co-creators Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme are reorganizing their roster for their forthcoming comedy Tacoma FD. Hassie Harrison will step into the series-regular role of Lucy, who was played by Kirby Bliss-Blanton in the pilot.

Tacoma FD is a new half-hour comedy from truTV set in a firehouse in the titular wettest city in America. Light on blazes that need extinguishing, they are firefighters who are always ready to fight fire — but in this wet city, they find themselves tackling the less glamorous elements of the job. Leading the fire house crew are Chief Terry McConky (Heffernan) and Captain Eddie Penisi (Lemme). Broken Lizard members Hefferman and Lemme are coming off the comedy feature sequel Super Troopers 2.

Harrison’s Lucy will play McConky’s daughter and is the first female firefighter ever assigned to his station. Tough and athletic, she is a rookie firefighter that is intent on proving she belongs in this world. The comedy is slated to debut in 2019.

Harrison has appeared in Hart of Dixie, and The Astronauts Wives Club as well as the films Dementia, Southbound and Fat Camp. She recently wrapped a sci-fi adventure comedy with Kevin Smith and can be seen next in the adaptation of The Iron Orchard.

She is repped by TalentWorks, Zero Gravity Management and Advantage PR.