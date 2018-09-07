EXCLUSIVE: Maria Sten (Channel Zero, Straight Outta Compton) is set as a series regular opposite Crystal Reed in Swamp Thing, the upcoming streaming drama series based on the DC characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson. The project, which hails from James Wan’s Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. Television, is set to premiere in 2019 on the DC Universe digital subscription service.

Written by Mark Verheiden and Gary Dauberman, Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane (Reed) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

Sten will play Liz Tremayne, a close childhood friend of Abby Arcane’s, who splits her time between reporting for the local paper and bartending at her aging father’s roadhouse bar. Her no-nonsense attitude belies a deep compassion for her friends and family as she sets out in her uncompromising quest to expose the secrets that threaten her beloved hometown.

Wan, Verheiden, Dauberman, Michael Clear and Wiseman are executive producers alongside Len Wiseman who is set to direct.

Sten stars as the female lead in the upcoming fourth season of Syfy’s anthology horror series Channel Zero. Also a writer and filmmaker, Sten was a fellow in The Black List/ATV TV Festival Writing Program 2017 and The Black List/Women in Film Episodic Labs 2017. A native of Copenhagen, Denmark, she represented Denmark in the 2008 Miss Universe pageant. Sten is repped by CAA, Grandview, and Andre Des Rochers of Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers.