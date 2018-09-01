Susan Brown, who is best known for her role as Dr. Gail Adamson Baldwin on General Hospital, died Friday after battling Alzheimer’s disease. She was 86.

General Hospital showrunner Frank Valentini took to Twitter to confirm her death saying, “It’s a very sad day in Port Charles as the wonderful Susan Brown (“Gail Baldwin”) passed away today. My sincerest condolences to her family and to all who knew this amazing woman.”

Brown was born in San Francisco and graduated from the University of Southern California. Her acting career launched in 1959 with the soap opera From The Roots. She went on to appear in numerous soaps including The Young Marrieds, Bright Promise, and Return to Peyton Place where she played the character of Constance MacKenzie.

She stepped into the role of Dr. Gail Adamson Baldwin in 1977. The character was Monica Webber’s foster mother who married Peter Hansen’s Lee Baldwin. It would only take two years before Brown would receive a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress. She ended up leaving the soap on Dec. 12, 1985, but it wouldn’t be her last appearance on Port Charles. She would pop in from 1989-1990 and made a comeback in 1992 when she was a recurring character.

She would also appear as the character of Victoria Lane’s mother, Janet on Santa Barbara, as businesswoman Adelaide Fitzgibbons on As the World Turns and in The Young and the Restless . She scrubbed once more as Dr. Balwin in the General Hospital spin-off Port Charles. She stayed on the soap until 2004.

In addition to her successful soap opera career, she appeared on Broadway, primetime TV and films. Her credits include Death Valley Days, Kojak, Marcus Welby, M.D., Barney Miller, Hotel, Beverly Hills 90210, and Frasier. She also played first First Lady Pat Nixon in the TV movie The Final Days as well as Nancy Reagan in Without Warning: the James Brady Story.

Outside of the entertainment world, Brown owned an interior design firm where she offered her decorating services to many of her soap opera peers and TV friends.