This has been in the wind for some time, but Henry Cavill will not be reprising his role as Superman in Warner Bros.’ DC films as others from Justice League such as Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa move forward on their respective superhero features Wonder Woman 1984 and Aquaman.

The word has been out that Warner Bros. has been mulling a completely different direction with its Superman canon for some time, even considering casting Michael B. Jordan in the role down the road. But at the present moment a Supergirl movie is the studio’s priority as Deadline exclusively broke back in August. Oren Uziel is working on the Supergirl script. According to DC mythology, the character was a teen when she escaped the doomed planet Krypton along with the infant who grew up as Clark Kent. And at this time, there are no other Superman films in development at DC that would include Cavill. The three DC pics he has starred which were directed by Zack Snyder —Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League– have grossed close to $2.2 billion at the global box office.

Cavill we have confirmed could not make a cameo in New Line’s Shazam! and that was due to scheduling conflicts on Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Similar to Cavill, there’s been heavy buzz that Ben Affleck will not be moving forward as Batman in Matt Reeves’ reboot.

Warner Bros.’ DC has been focusing on its makeover in the wake of Justice League‘s underperformance at the box office. The feature was expected to be the pinnacle in the DC cinematic universe but fell way short of a $1 billion at the global B.O. with $657.9M; well under Wonder Woman ($821.8M) which broke records for a female-driven live-action property and Batman v. Superman ($873.6M). In the wake of Justice League, Warners promoted New Line’s horror production guru Walter Hamada to President of DC Films, as Warner Bros co-president of production Jon Berg, who was overseeing DC pics, segued out of his role to become Roy Lee’s producing partner on the lot.

Upcoming for Warner Bros./DC is Aquaman on Dec. 21, Shazam! on April 5, 2019; Todd Phillips’ The Joker on Oct. 4, and Wonder Woman 1984 on Nov. 1, 2019.