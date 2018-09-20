EXCLUSIVE: USA Network and Universal Cable Prods. have rounded out the cast of the cast of the upcoming Suits spinoff series starring Suits alumna Gina Torres.

Coming on board as series regulars are Bethany Joy Lenz (One Tree Hill), who will be playing a main character in a recasting, as well as Chantel Riley (Wynonna Earp), Isabel Arraiza (The Oath) and Eli Goree (Riverdale). They join Torres and fellow series regulars Simon Kassianides and Morgan Spector. The series is starting production in Los Angeles.

Centered on powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson (Torres) as she adjusts to the dirty world of Chicago politics, the spinoff hails from UCP and is executive produced by Suits creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh alongside executive producer and showrunner Daniel Arkin. Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic and Torres also executive produce.

The project was introduced in the Season 7 finale of Suits, which served as a backdoor pilot for the spinoff. It featured four main characters at the center of the offshoot, played by Torres, Kassianides, Spector and Rebecca Rittenhouse.

The role played by Rittenhouse in the backdoor pilot is being recast with Lenz. Riley will reprise a character that she played as a guest star in the backdoor pilot, while Arraiza and Goree p[lay new characters.

Here are details about the roles the new Suits spinoff cast members will play:

Lenz is Keri Allen. Born and raised in Chicago, Keri is a driven, ambitious city attorney serving as unofficial right hand to the mayor.

Riley is Angela Cook. A certified Nursing Assistant and Jessica’s cousin, Angela is suspicious of Jessica’s sudden altruism. She is preoccupied with taking care of her two sons, protecting her mother and staying connected to her community.

Arraiza is Yoli Castillo, Jessica’s passionate assistant who will learn from the best how to most effectively channel her intensity.

Gore is Derrick Mayes. Bobby’s young press secretary and a former journalist, Derrick got into politics to make a difference but struggles with the reality of what it takes to do so.

As seen in the backdoor pilot, Spector plays Mayor Bobby Golec, the handsome, charismatic and enigmatic working-class mayor of Chicago. Kassianides plays Nick D’Amato, a tough cop who serves as the Mayor’s driver but has a mysterious connection to one of Chicago’s biggest developers.

Lenz is best known for her lead role as Haley James Scott on One Tree Hill. She also recurred on Grey’s Anatomy and on USA Network’s Colony. She is repped by Atlas Artists, APA and Hansen Jacobson.

Riley is a Canadian-Jamaican singer-actress who played Nala on Broadway. She is repped by Randi Ross of Phoenix Artists Inc and Amanda Rosenthal Talent. Arraiza will be seen in two upcoming features: Nick Hamm’s Driven and Derrick Borte’s All the Animals Come out at Night. Arraiza is repped by Gersh and Circle of Confusion. Actor-comedian Goree can be seen recurring on Ballers and Riverdale. In film, Goree co-tarred as Jesse Owens’ best friend and teammate in Race and will next be seen in the indie The Christmas Truce. He is repped by Play Management and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.