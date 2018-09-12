Britpop band Suede are set to be the subject of a major new feature documentary Suede: The Insatiable Ones.

The film is directed by Mike Christie, who has made films including BBC One doc Sir Alex Ferguson: Secrets of Success and BBC/CCTV/Arte co-pro The Art of China.

It was commissioned by European pay-TV giant Sky, which will air it on Sky Arts on November 24.

Suede: The Insatiable Ones comes 25 years after the band, which was formed by Brett Anderson, Matt Osman and Bernard Butler as well as Justine Frischmann, who left to form Elastica, released its debut eponymous album. In the U.S., the band were known as The London Suede.

It features behind the scenes footage of the band across its career, helped by 25 years of footage filmed by drummer Simon Gilbert.

The London-based band broke up in 2002 following the release of A New Morning but reformed in 2010 for a series of gigs, followed by records including Bloodsports and Night Thoughts. It is set to release its eighth studio album The Blue Hour next month.

Frontman Anderson said the doc wouldn’t be a hagiography. “This isn’t a powder-puff promotional tool, it’s a film that grasps at the very essence of what the band is.”

Director Christie added, “This is a band who are once again at the peak of their artistic powers and only now in the right place to reflect deeply on their lives, past and work with brutal honesty.”