The 8th annual Streamy Awards are upon us and dick clark productions and Tubefilter have revealed the nominees. In addition, YouTube has been named the official presenting and distribution partner of this year’s event which takes place at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT on Monday Oct. 22 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
As the global distribution partner, the ceremony will be streamed exclusively on YouTube.com. The Streamy Awards recognizes athletes, celebrities, gamers, and creators in the online space who have established themselves as emerging talent that have broken new ground and utilized digital platforms to entertain, educate and inspire on a massive scale.
This year David Dobrik leads the pack with six nominations, while veteran creator Casey Neistat and Escape The Night come in not far behind with five noms. This year also marks the first nomination for newcomer Emma Chamberlain who leads all females with four nominations. Other nominees include an array of talent including include Kevin Durant, Kevin Hart, Marshmello, Shay Mitchell, Lilly Singh, Jaden Smith and others.
Streamy Awards nominees and winners are determined by the Streamys Blue Ribbon Panel, a judging body of creators, executives, and other experts in the online video industry. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite nominees in the two Audience Choice categories including Creator of the Year and Show of the Year. Voting is slated to open on Oct. 8 and more information will be made available in the coming weeks.
Read the complete list of nominees below.
Audience Choice: Creator of the Year presented by YouTube
Andrei Terbea
Casey Neistat
David Dobrik
Dolan Twins
Emma Chamberlain
Gabbie Hanna
Liza Koshy
Ninja
Shane Dawson
Safiya Nygaard
Audience Choice: Show of the Year
Blippi
Escape the Night
F2 Finding Football
Good Mythical Morning
The Philip DeFranco Show
REACT
Rooster Teeth
The Try Guys
Yappie
The Young Turks
OVERALL
Action or Sci-Fi
ATROPA
Day 5
Lifeline
The Look-See
Two Sentence Horror Stories
Animated
Andrei Terbea
Bravest Warriors
Jaiden Animations
storybooth
TheOdd1sOut
Breakout Creator
Bretman Rock
Dobre Brothers
Elle Mills
Emma Chamberlain
Ninja
Comedy
Brandon Rogers
Hannah Stocking
Jenna Marbles
Jack Douglass
Lilly Singh
Documentary
60 Second Docs
Extraordinary People
MEL Films
The Mortified Guide
Shane Dawson’s “The Truth About Tanacon”
First Person
Alex Wassabi
Casey Neistat
David Dobrik
Emma Chamberlain
Gabbie Hanna
Immersive
Comic Book Portal – CyreneQ
Find Me – BlackBoxTV
Life Support – Taryn Southern
Tiny Tank – SoKrispyMedia
Welcome to Everlock – Escape the Night
International
Alex French Guy Cooking (France)
Calle y Poché (Colombia)
Fozi Mozi (Palestine)
Pautips (Colombia)
Sebastián Villalobos (Colombia)
SERIES
Comedy Series
Anime Crimes Division
Escape the Night
Grown
Liza on Demand
Rhett & Link’s Buddy System
Drama Series
Caught
Chicken Girls
Giants
Simi Valley
Youth & Consequences
Indie Series
Brujos
Lovers Divided
the T
Twenty The Webseries
Yappie
Non-Fiction Series
Hot Ones
I Have A Secret
MK ULTRA
Red Table Talk
Roman Atwood’s Day Dreams
SUBJECT
Beauty
Huda Kattan
James Charles
Jeffree Star
PatrickStarrr
Safiya Nygaard
Dance brought to you by Just Dance® 2019
1MILLION Dance Studio
Dytto
Kaycee Rice
Kyle Hanagami
Matt Steffanina
Fashion
Cheap Thrills with Tabasko Sweet
IAMKARENO
Koleen Diaz
Niki and Gabi
TheNotoriousKIA
Food
Binging with Babish
Cooking with Marshmello
Gourmet Makes
The Icing Artist
Worth It
Gaming
FaZe Clan
Markiplier
Ninja
PrestonPlayz
Typical Gamer
Health and Wellness
Buff Dudes
Doctor Mike
How to ADHD
Jay Shetty
Kati Morton
Kids and Family
Blippi
Collins Key
ChuChu TV
Guava Juice
Ryan ToysReview
Lifestyle
Brooklyn and Bailey
Eva Gutowski
Jess and Gabriel
Merrell Twins
Mr. Kate
News
AM to DM by BuzzFeed News
The Breakdown
NowThis News
The Philip DeFranco Show
The Young Turks
Pop Culture
Do They Know It?
Game Theory
Sneaker Shopping
Super Carlin Brothers
Vogue’s 73 Questions
Science or Education
AsapSCIENCE
The King of Random
Mark Rober
Marques Brownlee
Nas Daily
Sports
Cold As Balls
Donut Media
F2 Finding Football
Kevin Durant
WWE Mixed Match Challenge
SOCIAL VIDEO
Live Streamer
Critical Role
Myth
NICKMERCS
Ninja
Pokimane
Storyteller
Amanda Cerny
Gabbie Hanna
Jeffree Star
Shay Mitchell
Tana Mongeau
MUSIC
Breakthrough Artist
Big Shaq
Greta Van Fleet
Jaden Smith
Marshmello
Two Feet
Cover Song
Greta Van Fleet – “Rolling In The Deep” (Adele)
James Bay – “Delicate” (Taylor Swift)
Leroy Sanchez – “Havana” (Camila Cabello)
Morgan Saint – “Thru Your Phone” (Cardi B)
Walk off the Earth – “Girls Like You” (Maroon 5)
PODCAST
Podcast
Couples Therapy with Candice & Casey
Ear Biscuits with Rhett & Link
H3 Podcast
Not Too Deep with Grace Helbig
VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash
PERFORMANCE
Acting in a Comedy
Arden Rose – Mr. Student Body President
Liza Koshy – Liza on Demand
Melvin Gregg – God’s Son
Nate Contreras – Cheap Thrills with Tabasko Sweet
SungWon Cho – Anime Crimes Division
Acting in a Drama
Anna Akana – Youth & Consequences
Annie LeBlanc – Chicken Girls
DeStorm Power – Caught
James Bland – Giants
Jesse Ridgway – My Virtual Escape
Collaboration
David Dobrik and Jennifer Lopez – FEAR BOX Challenge
Kandee Johnson and Kim Kardashian – Princess Jasmine Transformation
Lilly Singh and Will Smith – How To Speak Internet 101
Miranda Sings and Sofie Dossi – Becoming A Contortionist!
Shane Dawson and Molly Burke – Switching Lives With A Blind Person
Ensemble Cast
Caught
David’s Vlog
Escape the Night
Ladylike
The Try Guys
CRAFT
Cinematography
Adam Tash – The Super Slow Show
Casey Neistat – Casey Neistat
Eric Foster, Kyle LaBrache, and Maris Lidaka – Paper Tigers
Greg Cotten – ATROPA
Joe Sabia – Vogue’s 73 Questions
Costume Design
Brandon Rogers – Magic Funhouse
Jennifer Newman – Miss 2059
Jessica Margolis – Lindsey Stirling
Kendal Carse, Andrea Hegedus, Olivia Hines, Soseh Keshishyan, Kaysie Lee, and Megan Myers – Escape the Night
Ron Leaman – Automata
Directing
David Dobrik – David’s Vlog
Hazel Hayes – PrankMe
Jack Ferry – Mr. Student Body President
Jesse Ridgway – My Virtual Escape
Wesley Armstrong – Couples Night
Editing
Lee Black, Ronnie Edwards, Alexander Sedgewick, Daniel Seibert, and Thomas Torbergsen – Game Theory
Casey Neistat – Casey Neistat
Emma Chamberlain – Emma Chamberlain
Shane Dawson and Andrew Siwicki – Shane Dawson’s “The Truth About Tanacon”
TJ Nordaker and Kevin Williamsen – Honest Trailers
Visual and Special Effects
Jody Steel – Body Art with Jody Steel
Sam Wickert – SoKrispyMedia
Tobias Richter and Ryan Wieber – ATROPA
Tony E. Valenzuela – Find Me
Zach King – Zach King
Writing
Deja Harrell – Seeds
DeStorm Power – Caught
Ezra Ani – Pillow Talk
Melvin Gregg – God’s Son
Ry Doon, Luke Flipp, and Marion Webb – The Lab Ratz
SOCIAL GOOD
Campaign
Extra Life, Team Rooster Teeth – Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
MTV – Parkland Response
YouTube Creators for Change
Creator
Mike Rowe
Molly Burke
Shalom Blac
Company or Brand
The Dodo
GoFundMe
Walgreens, Red Nose Day
Nonprofit or NGO
Peacemaker Corps Association – Peace in the Streets
Special Books by Special Kids
Thirst Project
Uniter Award
One Million Acts of Good – Ellen DeGeneres – Cheerios
Legacy Award
Tyler Oakley
BRAND
Branded Content: Series
Guilty Party – AT&T
Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend – Lyft
Snoop Dogg’s Hot Box Office – Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox
Branded Content: Video
The Dodo x Samsung Galaxy S9 Slow-Mo – Samsung
Sponsoring “Olympians” – Planet Fitness
Upside Down Cooking Challenge: Giant Burrito – Glad
Emerging Platform
Alaska Airlines GIPHY Brand Channel – GIPHY
Hey Google, Play… – Google Home
Sissy That Bot, RuPaul’s Drag Race – Facebook Messenger
Influencer Campaign
New Year, New Me | Rudy Mancuso & Stephen Curry – Brita
NYE with Planet Fitness and Doug the Pug – Planet Fitness
Seize the Awkward – American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, The JED Foundation