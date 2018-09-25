The 8th annual Streamy Awards are upon us and dick clark productions and Tubefilter have revealed the nominees. In addition, YouTube has been named the official presenting and distribution partner of this year’s event which takes place at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT on Monday Oct. 22 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

As the global distribution partner, the ceremony will be streamed exclusively on YouTube.com. The Streamy Awards recognizes athletes, celebrities, gamers, and creators in the online space who have established themselves as emerging talent that have broken new ground and utilized digital platforms to entertain, educate and inspire on a massive scale.

This year David Dobrik leads the pack with six nominations, while veteran creator Casey Neistat and Escape The Night come in not far behind with five noms. This year also marks the first nomination for newcomer Emma Chamberlain who leads all females with four nominations. Other nominees include an array of talent including include Kevin Durant, Kevin Hart, Marshmello, Shay Mitchell, Lilly Singh, Jaden Smith and others.

Streamy Awards nominees and winners are determined by the Streamys Blue Ribbon Panel, a judging body of creators, executives, and other experts in the online video industry. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite nominees in the two Audience Choice categories including Creator of the Year and Show of the Year. Voting is slated to open on Oct. 8 and more information will be made available in the coming weeks.

Read the complete list of nominees below.

Audience Choice: Creator of the Year presented by YouTube

Andrei Terbea

Casey Neistat

David Dobrik

Dolan Twins

Emma Chamberlain

Gabbie Hanna

Liza Koshy

Ninja

Shane Dawson

Safiya Nygaard

Audience Choice: Show of the Year

Blippi

Escape the Night

F2 Finding Football

Good Mythical Morning

The Philip DeFranco Show

REACT

Rooster Teeth

The Try Guys

Yappie

The Young Turks

OVERALL

Action or Sci-Fi

ATROPA

Day 5

Lifeline

The Look-See

Two Sentence Horror Stories

Animated

Andrei Terbea

Bravest Warriors

Jaiden Animations

storybooth

TheOdd1sOut

Breakout Creator

Bretman Rock

Dobre Brothers

Elle Mills

Emma Chamberlain

Ninja

Comedy

Brandon Rogers

Hannah Stocking

Jenna Marbles

Jack Douglass

Lilly Singh

Documentary

60 Second Docs

Extraordinary People

MEL Films

The Mortified Guide

Shane Dawson’s “The Truth About Tanacon”

First Person

Alex Wassabi

Casey Neistat

David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

Gabbie Hanna

Immersive

Comic Book Portal – CyreneQ

Find Me – BlackBoxTV

Life Support – Taryn Southern

Tiny Tank – SoKrispyMedia

Welcome to Everlock – Escape the Night

International

Alex French Guy Cooking (France)

Calle y Poché (Colombia)

Fozi Mozi (Palestine)

Pautips (Colombia)

Sebastián Villalobos (Colombia)

SERIES

Comedy Series

Anime Crimes Division

Escape the Night

Grown

Liza on Demand

Rhett & Link’s Buddy System

Drama Series

Caught

Chicken Girls

Giants

Simi Valley

Youth & Consequences

Indie Series

Brujos

Lovers Divided

the T

Twenty The Webseries

Yappie

Non-Fiction Series

Hot Ones

I Have A Secret

MK ULTRA

Red Table Talk

Roman Atwood’s Day Dreams

SUBJECT

Beauty

Huda Kattan

James Charles

Jeffree Star

PatrickStarrr

Safiya Nygaard

Dance brought to you by Just Dance® 2019

1MILLION Dance Studio

Dytto

Kaycee Rice

Kyle Hanagami

Matt Steffanina

Fashion

Cheap Thrills with Tabasko Sweet

IAMKARENO

Koleen Diaz

Niki and Gabi

TheNotoriousKIA

Food

Binging with Babish

Cooking with Marshmello

Gourmet Makes

The Icing Artist

Worth It

Gaming

FaZe Clan

Markiplier

Ninja

PrestonPlayz

Typical Gamer

Health and Wellness

Buff Dudes

Doctor Mike

How to ADHD

Jay Shetty

Kati Morton

Kids and Family

Blippi

Collins Key

ChuChu TV

Guava Juice

Ryan ToysReview

Lifestyle

Brooklyn and Bailey

Eva Gutowski

Jess and Gabriel

Merrell Twins

Mr. Kate

News

AM to DM by BuzzFeed News

The Breakdown

NowThis News

The Philip DeFranco Show

The Young Turks

Pop Culture

Do They Know It?

Game Theory

Sneaker Shopping

Super Carlin Brothers

Vogue’s 73 Questions

Science or Education

AsapSCIENCE

The King of Random

Mark Rober

Marques Brownlee

Nas Daily

Sports

Cold As Balls

Donut Media

F2 Finding Football

Kevin Durant

WWE Mixed Match Challenge

SOCIAL VIDEO

Live Streamer

Critical Role

Myth

NICKMERCS

Ninja

Pokimane

Storyteller

Amanda Cerny

Gabbie Hanna

Jeffree Star

Shay Mitchell

Tana Mongeau

MUSIC

Breakthrough Artist

Big Shaq

Greta Van Fleet

Jaden Smith

Marshmello

Two Feet

Cover Song

Greta Van Fleet – “Rolling In The Deep” (Adele)

James Bay – “Delicate” (Taylor Swift)

Leroy Sanchez – “Havana” (Camila Cabello)

Morgan Saint – “Thru Your Phone” (Cardi B)

Walk off the Earth – “Girls Like You” (Maroon 5)

PODCAST

Podcast

Couples Therapy with Candice & Casey

Ear Biscuits with Rhett & Link

H3 Podcast

Not Too Deep with Grace Helbig

VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

PERFORMANCE

Acting in a Comedy

Arden Rose – Mr. Student Body President

Liza Koshy – Liza on Demand

Melvin Gregg – God’s Son

Nate Contreras – Cheap Thrills with Tabasko Sweet

SungWon Cho – Anime Crimes Division

Acting in a Drama

Anna Akana – Youth & Consequences

Annie LeBlanc – Chicken Girls

DeStorm Power – Caught

James Bland – Giants

Jesse Ridgway – My Virtual Escape

Collaboration

David Dobrik and Jennifer Lopez – FEAR BOX Challenge

Kandee Johnson and Kim Kardashian – Princess Jasmine Transformation

Lilly Singh and Will Smith – How To Speak Internet 101

Miranda Sings and Sofie Dossi – Becoming A Contortionist!

Shane Dawson and Molly Burke – Switching Lives With A Blind Person

Ensemble Cast

Caught

David’s Vlog

Escape the Night

Ladylike

The Try Guys

CRAFT

Cinematography

Adam Tash – The Super Slow Show

Casey Neistat – Casey Neistat

Eric Foster, Kyle LaBrache, and Maris Lidaka – Paper Tigers

Greg Cotten – ATROPA

Joe Sabia – Vogue’s 73 Questions

Costume Design

Brandon Rogers – Magic Funhouse

Jennifer Newman – Miss 2059

Jessica Margolis – Lindsey Stirling

Kendal Carse, Andrea Hegedus, Olivia Hines, Soseh Keshishyan, Kaysie Lee, and Megan Myers – Escape the Night

Ron Leaman – Automata

Directing

David Dobrik – David’s Vlog

Hazel Hayes – PrankMe

Jack Ferry – Mr. Student Body President

Jesse Ridgway – My Virtual Escape

Wesley Armstrong – Couples Night

Editing

Lee Black, Ronnie Edwards, Alexander Sedgewick, Daniel Seibert, and Thomas Torbergsen – Game Theory

Casey Neistat – Casey Neistat

Emma Chamberlain – Emma Chamberlain

Shane Dawson and Andrew Siwicki – Shane Dawson’s “The Truth About Tanacon”

TJ Nordaker and Kevin Williamsen – Honest Trailers

Visual and Special Effects

Jody Steel – Body Art with Jody Steel

Sam Wickert – SoKrispyMedia

Tobias Richter and Ryan Wieber – ATROPA

Tony E. Valenzuela – Find Me

Zach King – Zach King

Writing

Deja Harrell – Seeds

DeStorm Power – Caught

Ezra Ani – Pillow Talk

Melvin Gregg – God’s Son

Ry Doon, Luke Flipp, and Marion Webb – The Lab Ratz

SOCIAL GOOD

Campaign

Extra Life, Team Rooster Teeth – Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

MTV – Parkland Response

YouTube Creators for Change

Creator

Mike Rowe

Molly Burke

Shalom Blac

Company or Brand

The Dodo

GoFundMe

Walgreens, Red Nose Day

Nonprofit or NGO

Peacemaker Corps Association – Peace in the Streets

Special Books by Special Kids

Thirst Project

Uniter Award

One Million Acts of Good – Ellen DeGeneres – Cheerios

Legacy Award

Tyler Oakley

BRAND

Branded Content: Series

Guilty Party – AT&T

Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend – Lyft

Snoop Dogg’s Hot Box Office – Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox

Branded Content: Video

The Dodo x Samsung Galaxy S9 Slow-Mo – Samsung

Sponsoring “Olympians” – Planet Fitness

Upside Down Cooking Challenge: Giant Burrito – Glad

Emerging Platform

Alaska Airlines GIPHY Brand Channel – GIPHY

Hey Google, Play… – Google Home

Sissy That Bot, RuPaul’s Drag Race – Facebook Messenger

Influencer Campaign

New Year, New Me | Rudy Mancuso & Stephen Curry – Brita

NYE with Planet Fitness and Doug the Pug – Planet Fitness

Seize the Awkward – American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, The JED Foundation